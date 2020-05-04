Xbox Series X games reveal is coming THIS WEEK: Here's how to watch

The Xbox Series X has undergone a process of slow, steady reveals since its announcement during the Game Awards last year. First the teaser trailer revealed the console's design, then a slow trickle of information from Head of Xbox Phil Spencer and his team revealed the console's internal specs.

Now, we're about the find out about one of the most important parts of the machine: the games we'll be playing on it.

On May 7 at 8am PT, 11am ET and 4pm in the UK, a special episode of the Inside Xbox livestream will dive into the games available on Xbox Series X at launch. Come back on Thursday: we'll make sure to host the video and have all the links you need to watch the official unveiling live.

We know of a few games already. Halo: Infinite, the latest instalment in Microsoft's flagship series, is coming to the next-gen console, as is Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, which we saw in action at the Game Awards.

Other confirmed titles include co-op shooter RPG Outriders, Battlefield 6, viking-actioner Assassin's Creed: Valhalla and, of course, breathtaking futuristic adventure Cyberpunk 2077. There will be no XSX exclusives until 2022, but there will be Xbox "family" titles. Therefore, we can expect all of the revealed titles to also land on Xbox One or PC.

You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X. Check out First Look next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners within #InsideXbox on Thursday, May 7 at 8am PT. pic.twitter.com/xVdgIeRBJXApril 30, 2020

Based on the console's launch trailer, we can also make several other inferences: FIFA 21, a staple of both PlayStation and Xbox consoles will likely be landing on the platform. We can also expect a new entry from Xbox family-exclusive racing franchise Forza.

We're looking forward to seeing what else Microsoft might have planned for the console. Will we see other big franchises make their next-gen debuts in time for the Holiday 2020 launch date? Plenty of games in long-running development, such as Elder Scrolls VI, Lord of the Rings: Gollum and THQ's Gothic, are expected on the console. However, whether any of them will be ready in time for launch remains to be seen.

In comparison to Microsoft's solid track record of consistent reveals and relative transparency, Sony is starting to look lacking. The PS5, by all accounts, is a barnstorming bit of kit, but the lack of an official reveal has left plenty of gamers worried.

Is Sony playing some sort of long game by holding off on a reveal until the last possible moment, or are there behind-the-scenes problems with the hardware delaying an official unveiling? As Sony remains tight-lipped, Microsoft and the Xbox Series X is dominating the next-gen conversation.

Liked this?

PS5: everything we know

Today's best Microsoft Xbox One S deals 812 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Xbox One S 500GB Console -... Microsoft US $249 View Forza Horizon 3 bundle Xbox One S 500GB Console -... Microsoft US $279 View Battlefield 1 Xbox One bundle Xb1 System 500Gb Battlefield Amazon Prime $287.62 View Minecraft bundle Xbox One S 1TB Console -... Microsoft US $299 View Show More Deals