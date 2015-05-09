We might be getting a Huawei-made 5.7-inch Nexus

We've got a few bits of information regarding Google's next generation Nexus. Reports suggest that the internet giant has recruited Huawei to build its latest flagship, which is apparently going to be another super-sized phablet.

It looks like Google is going to team up with Huawei on the sequel to last year's Motorola-made Nexus 6.

A report from Gizmo China claims that the Huawei has indeed bagged the job – not LG like we previously heard - and also shines light on what's in store for the upcoming flagship phone.

A Chinese analyst who apparently knows of Google's plans says the new Nexus will feature a 5.7-inch display with a QHD (1440 x 2560 pixel) resolution. It's also going to come with the Snapdragon 810 installed.

So it looks like Google is continuing the phablet trend, with the 5.7-inch Nexus sitting in the between the 4.95-inch Nexus 5 and the 5.96-inch Nexus 6.

It will certainly be interesting to see where the new Nexus fits in the series, though. After all, the Nexus 7 name is already taken by Google's tablet. Some tipsters reckon they might just use the Nexus 5 name again and keep going recycling the same three numbers, but we're not so sure.

We've also heard that Google might follow Apple's tactic of releasing two handsets, as it did with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

We'll have to wait and see. If we're lucky, Google might even debut the next Nexus at Google I/O at the end of May.