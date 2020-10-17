VPN deal of the week: IPVanish is offering a MASSIVE 73% off right now

We reckon IPVanish is one of the best VPN services on the market, and it’s currently holding a sale that makes it one of the best value VPNs, too.

Not usually the cheapest provider on the market, this sale knocks down prices across the board. The pick of the bunch is the 12-month plan, which has been slashed to a cracking $3.25 a month, which will save you 73% compared to going for a monthly rolling plan.

But that’s not all – IPVanish has cut the price of said monthly plan down to just $5.00. While some providers dip under $3 a month on long-term plans, no other service that we’d recommend comes close to this deal on a monthly contract.

And, if that wasn’t enough, all plans come bundled with 250GB of SugarSync secure cloud storage – which, by the way, usually costs about $10 a month. If you need that, this could be a nifty way to bag a hefty discount on cloud storage that’s more secure than Google Drive, plus a class-leading VPN for free.

These savings will only be available until October 25 at the very latest, so if you’re in the market for a VPN, IPVanish is looking seriously tempting right now.

IPVanish deal: 73% off 12-month plan or 1 month for $5

This IPVanish deal has taken the provider from one of the most expensive to one of the best value VPNs. The 12-month plan is an excellent deal, but for those looking for quick coverage for a month, the short-term plan is incredible value at just $5.00. Be quick, though – this deal ends October 25.View Deal

Why should I go for this IPVanish deal?

IPVanish is a stalwart of the VPN industry, and has cemented itself as a go-to provider for countless people all over the world. It’s especially great in the US, delivering excellent speeds on domestic connections, but it’s swift pretty much everywhere else too.

Also, if you like to know what your software’s up to, IPVanish’s interface is full of rolling graphs of upload and download speeds, plus useful pointers like your current IP address, the server you’re connected to and more. It’s not cluttered, though, and we appreciate being able to see behind the scenes. Plus, you’ll get excellent streaming and torrenting support.

If we were going to recommend our very favorite VPN service, it’d have to be ExpressVPN. It makes the whole process simple, is great for streaming, has apps for almost all devices and is a dream to use. However, at $6.67 a month, it’s a fair bit more expensive than IPVanish – and it’s limited to five simultaneous devices compared to IPVanish’s unlimited connections policy.

To save some money, you might want to investigate Surfshark. While a little simpler than IPVanish, it’s hard to complain about a monthly cost of $2.49 – but monthly plans are more than double this $5.00 offer.

If you want to save some money on one of the more expensive VPNs on the market, or just need a short-term plan to see you through a holiday, this IPVanish deal is offering serious value – so it’s worth giving it a go before October 25.