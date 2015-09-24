Vertu's latest luxury smartphone finally sports specs that won't make you cry

If the recently announced iPhone 6S doesn't quite float your boat (or should we say 200ft yacht) and you have £6,500 burning a hole in your Swiss bank account, then Vertu is looking to tempt you with its updated flagship smartphone; the Signature Touch.

While previous phones from Vertu have concentrated on style over substance, with disappointing specs considering their lofty price tags, the new Signature Touch looks set to change that with some incredibly powerful innards that go some way to justifying its incredibly expensive asking price.

The grade 5 titanium-clad smartphone comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 810 chipset, which is found in some of the world's fastest smartphones, alongside 4GB of RAM , a 5.2-inch 1080p screen (up from 4.7-inches of the previous model) and a large 3,160mAh battery.

Dolby Digital Plus virtual surround sound, wireless charging, NFC and Android 5.1 Lollipop are also included, making this a pretty awesome all-round phone.

Classy photos

The camera of the new Vertu Signature Touch has also been improved, and now comes with a 21MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture, dual-tone LED flash and the ability to record 4K video.

Doors on the back of the phone give you access to the SIM and microSD slots, and a laser-etched signature of the person who handcrafted your Vertu Signature Touch is also present.

Vertu's unique “Dedicated Concierge" service is now included as part of the price for 18 months, giving you a single person who you can contact as your personal assistant, so you can forget about the virtual naffness of Siri or Cortana.

You also get Silent Circle encrypted communication and Wi-Fi access around the world with iPass, and you can get the Signature Touch in a number of colours and materials including Jet Calf, Garnet Calf, Grape Lizard, Pure Jet Lizard, Jet Alligator, Pure Navy Alligator, Clous de Paris Alligator and Pure Jet Red Gold, with some combinations reaching the giddy price tag of £13,700.

Pre-sales will begin exclusively at Harrods in the UK and selected boutiques globally between September 25 and October 8 – though only the very rich need apply.