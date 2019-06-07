This weekend is your last chance to take advantage of stunning free Sky upgrade

This weekend is your last weekend to take advantage of hours of free on-demand entertainment from Sky. The UK broadcaster has dished-out hundreds of hours of additional content to customers gratis as part of a limited time promotion.

Anyone with a Sky box will be able to access a truck load of on-demand content. The promotion kickstarted on the May bank holiday and ends Sunday June 9, 2019.

The impressive selection, which consists of Sky original programming as well as popular US and UK dramas, comedies, and more, is usually only reserved for those who subscribe to either the "Box Sets" or "Ultimate On Demand" subscriptions, which start from an extra £10 a month.

Sky is offering up the first season of a number of hit shows on the assumption that when you get really addicted to whatever box set you've decided to binge – you'll have to cough-up for the extra subscription, or head over to Amazon or the like to get a good ol' fashioned DVD or Blu-Ray Box Set.

Included in the free fortnight of Sky Box Sets is The Sopranos, The Wire, Big Little Lies, Sharp Objects, Westworld, Sex & The City, Billions, The Affair, Deadwood, Dexter, Twin Peaks, 30 Rock, Chicago Fire, Mindy Project, Elementary, S.W.A.T, Seal Team, The Blacklist, The Good Doctor, The Strain, Nashville, Handmaid's Tale, Riviera, The Tunnel, Jamestown, Fortitude, Tin Star, Patrick Melrose, Penny Dreadful, Bulletproof, Delicious, Britannia, Save Me, and Sick Note.

So, basically everything that resides behind the Sky Box Sets subscription that you've been hearing critics and friends witter on about at the water cooler for the past few years... except Game Of Thrones.

The news comes just a few weeks after arch-nemesis Virgin Media announced plans to bring Prime Video to its flagship TV V6 set-top box later this year. That'll allow users with a subscription to the £79 a year Amazon service to access hundreds of episodes and films, including originals like The Grand Tour, and The Man in the High Castle – something that Sky Q subscribers can only dream of for the time being.