This navigation app will warn you if you're over the speed limit

Google-owned navigation app Waze has just announced a brand new feature - a utility that will cross-reference local speed limits and compare them with a in-built speedometer. If you happen to miss a change of speed sign and pass over/drop under the limit the app will send you an alert immediately.

Waze, which works like a streamlined satnav, is rolling the update out to 18 different countries including France, New Zealand, Brazil, Italy and El Salvador. The UK or the US weren't included in the list of nations for the new update, but Waze has confirmed it will be coming, "soon" to the rest of the world. Considering how popular Waze has proved both in Europe, the United States and South America, it seems likely this is a test period to see how well a speed tracker performs out in the wild.

"Whether you're driving on new and unfamiliar roads or a place where speed limits change with the season," reads a post on the app's official site. "You'll no longer be in the dark. Waze will keep you aware of your speed, reminding you to slow down and drive safely."

The app will let you know how far over the limit your are by flashing up an alert in the form of a percentage, so you'll know how much to lay off the gas and avoid getting a ticket. The new update also includes voice command functionality to add another safety-minded touch, enabling you to set routes and destinations without every taking your eyes off the road or your hands off the wheel.

The current version of Waze is free and is available now in the UK and US on iOS and Android.

