The Cloud brings unlimited Wi-Fi to Alton Towers

Making Wi-Fi connectivity an inescapable option, BSkyB owner The Cloud has confirmed it is to bring wireless internet to the UK's leading theme park.



Ensuring you'll soon be able to browse the web or upload snaps to Facebook whilst navigating between some of Alton Towers' 50 world-class rides and attractions, or more accurately stuck in the queues, The Cloud is set to introduce park-wide unlimited Wi-Fi.



With the service due to go live this summer, thrill seekers will also be able to use the Alton Towers Resort App, which is stuffed with useful features, fascinating facts and games. BSkyB company, The Cloud, now offers more than 10,000 hotspots across the UK with an estimated 4 million daily users.



“The roll-out at Alton Towers Resort is a very important deal for The Cloud,” said Vince Russell, managing director of The Cloud. “Not only does this put our Wi-Fi at the heart of one of the UK's most popular tourist attractions, but along with the London Eye it is the second Merlin Entertainments' venue to roll-out Wi-Fi with The Cloud this year.”



Katherine Duckworth, head of consumer marketing at the Alton Towers Resort said: “The Resort is all about having fun and creating lasting memories, which people naturally want to tell their friends about on social networks and even share photos and videos throughout their day with us. The new Wi-Fi offering lets them do all this and more, making it a more personal and interactive experience.”



Words: Samantha Loveridge