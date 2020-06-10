T3 Awards 2020: Nextbase 622GW is named the ultimate dash cam

Over the past few years, the dash cam market has grown at a rate of knots, with a number of big brands all vying to be crowned the best dash cam in the 2020 T3 Awards .

There were so many impressive entries this year, so picking a winner from the highly esteemed shortlist was a difficult one. Ultimately, there is one dash cam that stood out, with a range of innovative and potentially lifesaving features.

This year, the T3 Award for Best Dash Cam goes to the Nextbase 622GW.

The 622GW is a hugely impressive dash cam, which not only nails the basics (such as recording outstanding 4K image quality), but also offers features never before seen in a dash cam.

For a start, this dash cam has Alexa built-in, so you can play music, find parking, control smart home devices and make calls whenever you want, without taking your eyes off the road.

There’s also hugely impressive safety features, such as Emergency SOS, which will alert the emergency services to your location in the event of an accident. This year, Emergency SOS has been enhanced with the integration of what3words. This geocode system, which pinpoints a location based on a worldwide map of three-metre squares, can provide emergency services with a precise location (even when offline) and is a world-first for dash cams.

This feature is potentially lifesaving, and is ultimately the reason the 622GW took the T3 Award.

That's not all, however, the 622GW also packs an 'Intelligent Parking Mode' that records any bump or physical movement on the vehicle when left unattended.

It's not just the impressive list of features that won the award, however, as we previously mentioned, the Nextbase 622GW is also a master when it comes to the basics. It records crisp, perfectly lit 4K video with digital image stabilisation, which cancels out vibrations from the vehicle and bumpy roads. This is yet another dash cam first.

Additionally, for drivers who experience hazardous weather conditions like fog, Extreme Weather Mode uses its inbuilt algorithms to provide the clearest image possible to drivers involved in an incident during misty conditions.

Another first in image quality advancements from Nextbase is the Enhanced Night Vision, offering improvements in both the sensor of the 622GW as well as software developments to ensure it records all critical details, even on the darkest of roads.

Finally, the Click&Go mount is a really neat solution, and its smartphone app, MyNextbase, is the most polished experience we've encountered.

Full shortlist: Mio MiVue J85, Garmin Dash Cam Tandem, Nextbase 622GW, Thinkware Q800 Pro, Garmin Dash Cam Mini