T3 Awards 2016: Who's nominated for Laptop of the Year?

Windows and OS X notebooks go head-to-head

By

Which powerful, slimline computer deserves that coveted spot in the fleece-lined compartment of your rucksack?

Are Apple's pixel packing portables still the cream of the crop if you're looking for a high-powered laptop? Or is Microsoft's Surface Book finally making Windows look like a better option?

Dell XPS 12

A high-powered and attractive tablet/laptop at a decent price, the XPS 12 is a classic Windows PC. The XPS 15 is no slouch, either.

Lenovo Yoga 900S

Bending into a multitude of shapes, the latest Yoga is super-slim, yet could last over 10 hours on one charge of its battery.

HP Spectre x360 QHD

With 360 degrees of flexibility, this tastefully designed Windows laptop/tablet also had a very solid internal spec, including Bang & Olufsen speakers.

Acer Aspire Switch 12 S

Yet another high-tone Windows effort, this Core M-powered laptop/tablet packs a 4K screen and is easily Acer's best two-in-one to date.

Microsoft Surface Book

Yes, it's expensive, but this tablet/laptop hybrid is the perfect platform for its maker's Windows 10 operating system.

Apple MacBook

The 2016 model builds on the 2015 reboot of the MacBook (non-Pro, non-Air division) with better processors and battery life and rose gold. Mmm, rose gold.

Latest

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.