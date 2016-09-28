T3 Awards 2016: Who's nominated for Laptop of the Year?

Which powerful, slimline computer deserves that coveted spot in the fleece-lined compartment of your rucksack?
Are Apple's pixel packing portables still the cream of the crop if you're looking for a high-powered laptop? Or is Microsoft's Surface Book finally making Windows look like a better option?
- Check out everything you need to know about tonight's T3 Awards powered by EE
Dell XPS 12
A high-powered and attractive tablet/laptop at a decent price, the XPS 12 is a classic Windows PC. The XPS 15 is no slouch, either.
Lenovo Yoga 900S
Bending into a multitude of shapes, the latest Yoga is super-slim, yet could last over 10 hours on one charge of its battery.
HP Spectre x360 QHD
With 360 degrees of flexibility, this tastefully designed Windows laptop/tablet also had a very solid internal spec, including Bang & Olufsen speakers.
Acer Aspire Switch 12 S
Yet another high-tone Windows effort, this Core M-powered laptop/tablet packs a 4K screen and is easily Acer's best two-in-one to date.
Microsoft Surface Book
Yes, it's expensive, but this tablet/laptop hybrid is the perfect platform for its maker's Windows 10 operating system.
Apple MacBook
The 2016 model builds on the 2015 reboot of the MacBook (non-Pro, non-Air division) with better processors and battery life and rose gold. Mmm, rose gold.
- Check out everything you need to know about tonight's T3 Awards powered by EE