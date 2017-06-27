T3 Agenda: Fill that SNES Mini void with a mini MegaDrive. The retro-styled Metroid: Samus Returns special edition. And more!

In the Tuesday iteration of the T3 Agenda, we try and destress with the Sensate wearable, we hark back to the NES days with the Metroid Prime: Samus Returns special edition and more...

The SNES Mini might have sold out, but AtGames' Atari and MegaDrive Flashbacks will fill the retro itch

Well, for less than half a day the SNES Mini was available... then it was gone. While you're drying those tears and silently cursing yourself for missing out (there will be more, after all), we have just the remedy. A set of new classic consoles with built-in games that are just waiting to send you back to those retro glory days.

Coming from AtGames, the collection includes the new premium HD versions of their classic gaming consoles: the Atari Flashback 8 Gold and the Sega Genesis Flashback. Each console includes an amazing selection of built-in Atari 2600 and Sega Genesis 16-bit games, respectively, as well as an impressive range of innovative features, including wireless controllers.

These mini consoles come built-in with tons of games, with the HD-ready MegaDrive Flashback including over 80 titles (including many a Sonic entry and Mortal Kombat). No word on price yet, but they'll be available come the Autumn.

The UK Collector's Edition for Metroid: Samus Returns is all kinds of retro cool

E3 2017 provided a double Samus whammy earlier this month, with the announcement of Metroid Prime 4 for Switch and Metroid: Samus Returns for 3DS. Well, that love for all things Metroidvania is about to get even stronger as Nintendo reveals the EU/UK exclusive Legacy Edition.

There's so much stuff crammed into this special edition you'd think it was Christmas come early, but this is the return of Samus after all so Nintendo has gone all out. There's a 40-page artbook, an 'S' key ring, a soundtrack CD and a Morph Ball 3D keyring.

Oh, and did we mention you get a steelbook case shaped like an old NES cartridge? It's so retro and rad we're practically in love. You also get a physical copy of the game along with a download code for the original Metroid II: Return of Samus. Not bad, eh? The game arrives for Nintendo 3DS on 15 September.

Canada Goose unveils a brand new Knitwear range

Outdoor wear specialist Canada Goose has announced a brand new line, making a fresh foray into the world knitwear. Cryptically called 'Knitwear', the range aims to bring its purpose-driven design and prowess in crafting function-first apparel to luxurious Merino wool garments.

According to the firm the new collection builds, "on the brand’s expertise in developing Thermal Mapping systems for down-filled garments to ensure essential warmth where the body needs it most," adding that the Knitwear Collection, "strategically weaves different stitch patterns to regulate body temperature and increase comfort, warmth and breathability."

The Knitwear Collection is available in three categories: soft Midweight, chunky knit Heavyweight and HyBridge Knit that combines down and Merino wool. Canada Goose Knitwear features legacy designs that draw inspiration from the brand’s classic parkas such as exaggerated zipper pulls and performance hoods modeled after the Skreslet Parka.

Canada Goose's Knitware range will be available from August.