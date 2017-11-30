T3 Agenda: Acoustic Energy's new Aego BT2 Bluetooth loudspeaker, Samsung Galaxy Book UK pre-orders and more

In today's midweek take on the T3 Agenda, we give Acoustic Energy's 30th anniversary-celebrating Aego BT2 loudspeaker and blast, get our pre-orders ready for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Book and more...

Give your tunes a wireless workout with Acoustic Energy's Aego BT2 Bluetooth loudspeaker

Award-winning loudspeaker maker Acoustic Energy has just announced the launch of the all-new Aego BT2 Bluetooth loudspeaker, which also marks the company's 30th anniversary year.

The Aego BT2 features a rather fetching aluminium chassis that completes a stylish yet minimalist aesthetic. With a power rating of 40 watts RMS, the bespoke twin 2.5 inch drivers and large side-firing bass radiators provide plenty of power and bandwidth to fill any room with sound.

The BT2 also supports Stereolink mode (where two speakers can be used as a stereo pair), while the top mounted tactile push button controls make control and pairing easy. For optimal performance, the BT2 also supports Bluetooth 4.2 and Apt-X Low Latency for video playback without lipsync issues.

The new BT2 is available from electronic retailers, selected high street stores and direct from the AE website during June with a UK price tag of only £249.

You can now pre-order your very own Samsung Galaxy Book if you're living in the UK

When we went hands on with Samsung's new 2-in-1 tablet-cum-laptop back in February, and we were suitably impressed with its Super AMOLED screen, S Pen accuracy and its sheer portable power. There was no price available at the time, but Samsung has now confirmed the Galaxy Book will retail for just shy of £650 in the UK and will go on sale next week.

Pre-orders are now open on the official Samsung online store for the Galaxy Book 12-inch and the 10.6-inch editions, with both models including a TFT screen that support 4K video playback and provides ample room to scan documents on the go or enjoy film marathons anywhere and at any time.

Prices for the new Galaxy Book start from £649. You can pre-order the Galaxy Book in the UK through Samsung’s online store right now. The Galaxy Book will launch in the UK on 16 June 2017.

Optoma launches 4K UHD home projectors for gamers, film buffs and more

TV, gaming and movie fans can now enjoy impressive 4K cinema quality images in their own home with the launch of two new home projectors from Optoma - the UHD60 and the UHD65. Ultra HD 4K resolution brings your favourite media to life with incredible detail, colour and contrast for a seriously impressive home setup at home.

With the full 8.3 million on-screen pixels, guaranteeing razor sharp, vivid images capable of showing more details than standard HD and replicating the digital cinema experience. So whether you're looking to give your FIFA 17 tournament a big screen makeover or turn that Game of Thrones marathon up to 11, these two Optoma projectors do it all.

The UHD60 is available now (with a price tag of £2,499.99) and the UHD65 will be available from August, priced at £2,999.99.