Sony TVs to start the fireworks early with a YouView update

The blessed relief of no longer having to rely on Android TV for your catch-up TV fix will soon be known to the Sony faithful. The TV tech giant has just announced that it will be releasing its YouView software update on November 4 this year.

Sony is the first manufacturer to get the YouView service integrated into their Bravia teleboxes and, given the dearth of native apps for the Android TV platform it has filled its latest TVs with, that can only be a good thing.

When the update takes hold in November - you'll need to make sure your Sony Bravia is set to automatically update - users will have access to a full suite of BBC iPlayer, All 4, ITV Player and Demand 5 services.

It will be neatly integrated into the Sony 'Home' screen, with search and discover features which will allow you to either drill down and find specific shows quickly or find something new they didn't even know existed. There will also be the classic YouView guide, offering the scroll back service to scan through the last seven days too.

Android woes

We know of people who have spent a good long time shouting at their supposedly voice-controlled Android TV, trying to find the All4 app which doesn't yet exist, only to realise the entry-level Ultra HD tele didn't even come with a voice remote…

By having all the catch-up and on-demand services from the UK broadcasters served by YouView that will take a lot of the pain out of digging through the Android TV store for applications.

It's a smart move by Sony and is going to make their current line up even stronger.

Want to check if your TV is due an update come November 4? Here's the full list of TVs that will get the YouView-enabled update:

4K Ultra HD

KD-75X94C

KD-65X93C

KD-55X93C

KD-75X91C

KD-65X90C

KD-55X90C

KD-65S85C

KD-55S85C

KD-65S80C

KD-55S80C

KD-75X85C

KD-65X85C

KD-55X85C

KD-49X83C

KD-43X83C

KD-55X80C

KD-49X80C

Full HD

KDL-75W85C

KDL-65W85C

KDL-55W80C

KDL-50W80C

KDL-43W80C

KDL-55W75C

KDL-50W75C

KDL-43W75C