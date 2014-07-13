Sony teams with Disney for Frozen-themed PS4

Sony has embraced Disney's Frozen fever by announcing a limited edition PS4 console featuring the main characters on the hard-drive bay cover.

Two things kids love are Disney and games consoles – and Sony knows it.

That's why to coincide with the DVD and Blu-ray release of Frozen, the highest grossing animated film of all time, Sony is releasing a Frozen-themed PS4.

Sadly it won't make it to UK shores and will only be released in Japan, where the animated film has been a huge hit.

The black console adds a special golden print depicting Anna and Elsa, the two sisters from the film tipped off with some snowflakes.

It's also bundled with a DualShock 4 controller and a headset, but oddly doesn't include a copy of the disk in the box.

Its due to be released in Japan on July 16 42,980 yen (£250) and Sony is taking pre-orders now.

Starring Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, Disney's animated movie Frozen has earned more than $1.2 billion at the box office and has won two Academy Awards.

The Frozen soundtrack has since become the biggest-selling movie album since Mamma Mia! in the UK.

The Frozen PS4 should also push up sales over in Japan, where Sony's next-gen titan has suffered recently

Over the last couple of weeks, the Wii U outsold the PS4 and last week it only outsold the PS3 by only 500 units.