Skyroam Solis vs TP-Link M7350: which portable WiFi hotspot is best?

Gone are the days when getting online outside the UK was a huge faff and, more importantly, cost. With the introduce of EU-wide roaming at UK rates, portable WiFi hotspots are something every traveller should consider. To find the best portable WiFi hotspot, we're comparing the Skyroam Solis and TP-Link M7350.

Beyond just simply offering great connectivity, a portable WiFi hotspot also needs to be, well, portable, include the latest connection technologies and ideally 5G, have a long-lasting battery life, and not cost the earth. Both the Skyroam Solis and TP-Link M7350 fit the bill.

If you're planning some extended travel this summer as things open up again, you're also going to want to consider the best kind of SIM plans. To help you, we've found all of the best SIM only deals, many of which allow tethering to multiple devices.

Without further ado, let's jump into the comparison between Skyroam Solis and TP-Link M7350 to find the best portable WiFi hotspot on the market.

Skyroam Solis vs. TP-Link M7350: Features

The most important difference between the Skyroam Solis and the TP-Link M7350 is the way these two devices handle data. On the one hand, Skyroam's has a built-in virtual SIM card and offers one-day passes or a monthly option, which costs €80, that comes with unlimited data.

On the other, TP-Link has a much more conventional system that lets users choose their own SIM Only deal and use the SIM from that (or their phone or whatever). In our view, both systems have their pros and cons, but we'd prefer the flexibility of choosing our own data plans, giving TP-Link's hotspot an advantage.

Beyond obtaining data, both the Skyroam and TP-Link have similar functionality: 4G, ability to connect multiple devices (five for Skyroam, 10 for TP-Link), and long-lasting battery (up to 16 hours for Skyroam, up to eight for TP-Link). Skyroam's has a USB-C port while TP-Link's has a micro-USB.

The biggest advantage to Skyroam that we can see is the Solis can act as a battery pack, with a huge 8,000mAh battery onboard, giving your devices not only internet but also some much-needed charging backup after a long day. It's a smart system.

Skyroam Solis vs TP-Link M7350: everything else

We've covered all of the features for both the Skyroam and the TP-Link but wanted to briefly discussed some other miscelenious details.

First off, the design of the two devices. While the Skyroam isn't unattractive, it does only come in a very bright neon orange colour, which we think might be something of an acquired taste. On the other end of the spectrum, TP-Link has opted for a very monochromatic grey and black design.

It really depends what your personal preferences are, but we probably prefer the more bland TP-Link of the two. Call us boring, but it's just a little neater.

Skyroam Solis vs TP-Link M7350: which is best?

Design aside – we recognise this is a purely subjective choice – we think overall the fact that you can put your own SIM into the TP-Link M7350 makes it the winner.

While the portable charger built into the Solis is a really nice touch, being locked into Skyroam's data prices absolutely isn't ideal, especially with so many cheap SIM Only deals on offer. Both are very reasonably priced and you can often find deals on Amazon and elsewhere.

Happy travelling!

