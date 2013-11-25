Sky giving away a free Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 to each new customer

Sky is getting in the Christmas spirit and gifting a Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 to all new customers. Just sign up, and the tablet - which retails for between £159 and £200 - will be yours.

If you do fancy a getting free tablet, better get your skates on - the offer only lasts until Thursday.

The offer applies to all Sky TV packages, which start at £21.50 a month. It's in addition to the company's existing promotions.

It's the 8-inch version of the tablet Sky is giving away. It has a resolution of 1,280x800 pixels, giving it a pixel per inch rating of 189ppi. That's not as impressive as the Nexus 7's 323ppi.

Inside is a 1.5GHz dual-core Samsung Exynos processor. A 5-megapixel camera sits on the back, and a 1.3-megapixel one on the front.

You won't have long to wait if you do want to snap up the free tablet. Sky promises they'll all be delivered before Christmas, and within 48 hours of your TV package being up and running.

There are better - and newer - tablets out there. But if you were thinking of getting Sky to see you through the cold winter months, you can't turn your nose up at a freebie.

You could always give it to someone as a Christmas present, and pretend you paid full whack for it. Watch them look it up online, and see their jaw drop at how much you spent on them. It should pay off next Christmas.