Sky looking into F1 iPad app with multiscreen viewing

Ahead of next month's launch of the Sky Sports F1 HD channel, Sky has revealed it will release an F1iPad application allowing for on-the-move viewing

Sky has revealed is it to launch a dedicated app to complement its upcoming Sky Sports F1 HD channel with the broadcaster revealing it is looking into brining upto four-way split multiscreen viewing to the iPad bound application.



Speaking with T3, Sky has detailed a number of the features for its upcoming Formula 1 coverage app with the mobile content stream seemingly set to be made available to subscribers of its Sky HD and Sky Sports packages allowing for access to a bevy of F1 content on the move.



Bolstering the broadcaster's Formula 1 coverage that, combined with the televised and website content, will come under the header of 'Sky Race Control', the Sky F1 application is currently under development ahead of release in time for the season's opening F1 GP on March 18th.



“There will be apps,” said Martin Turner, Executive Producer on the upcoming Sky Sports F1 HD channel in reference to the company's planned motor racing coverage. He tantalisingly added: “One of the things that is being developed for the app is the four-way split.”



Remaining somewhat cagey on the matter, Owen Williams Head of Projects in Sky Sport's Digital Media division said “There are certain things going on at the moment that will happen.” He added: “The aim of Sky Race Control is to replicate the offering across all of our platforms."



Revealing the users can expect some features to make the cut and others to be passed over Williams said: “It's not that we are trying to mislead, it's not that we are trying to be deliberately secretive, a lot of the things being developed then have to go to Apple for submission and I can't stand up and say “yeah all these things, you will get them coming to an iPad on March 15th.””



Whilst the arrival of a dedicated Sky Sports F1 HD channel iPad application is of little surprise given the current SkyGo, Sky Movies, Sky Anytime+ and Sky Sports News applications, the potential inclusion of four-way multiscreen content viewing is a tantalising possibility.






