Six variants of the Apple Watch Series 4 have been officially certified and they're coming soon

It looks like the Apple Watch Series 4 could be arriving in the coming weeks, and a recent listing by the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) suggests it will be coming in six variants.

Now, the ECC listing doesn't mention the Apple Watch by name, but it does list model numbers for six unknown ‘personal wearable electronic devices’.

These model numbers haven't been seen before, and are said to be running watchOS 5, as you'd expect of a new Apple Watch.

The listing was spotted by Nashville Chatter, and includes models A1975, A1976, A1977, A1978, A2007 and A2008.

Apart from that, there's no other information, but being certified by the EEC suggests the new Apple Watch will be on sale soon. At the moment, it looks like a launch alongside the iPhone X (2018) on September 11 is the most likely.

All we can do at the moment is guess what the six variations might be, and while that might sound like a lot, it's actually fewer than Apple currently offers.

We can assume there will be two sizes, and that there will be the option to have 4G+GPS. We're assuming Apple will still offer aluminium, steel, and ceramic options.

It's possible that not every variant is listed in the EEC report.

It looks like we won't have a long wait to find out!