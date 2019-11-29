Should I buy the Samsung AddWash WW80K5410WW washing machine?

The Samsung AddWash WW80K5410WW is one of the best washing machines you can buy, with lots of added value alongside its super-efficient A+++ energy rating. Top of the pile has to be the AddWash feature, which far from being a gimmick is actually invaluable. Forget a sock or other sundry item from your laundry basket and you can throw it in while the machine is in mid-cycle. We love it.

Elsewhere, the Samsung boasts an 8kg drum capacity, which is more than enough for many households, plus a 1400rpm spin speed. That's enough to squeeze every last drop of moisture from your soggy undies. The Samsung AddWash WW80K5410WW is fast at getting the job done if you need it too. A smaller 2kg load can complete a cleaning cycle in just 15 minutes.

Add in Samsung’s ecobubble and Bubble Soak technology, which means your prized wardrobe gets a proper clean but in a gentle, fluffy nice way and eco wash options and you’ve got a great all-rounder. The generous program selection numbers 14 in all. Meanwhile the digital inverter motor makes the Samsung a smooth operator that’s both quiet and reliable too.

3 reasons to buy Samsung AddWash WW80K5410WW washing machine

• Add items mid-cycle

• Packed with features

• A+++ efficiency rating

