T3 Awards 2015: the shortlist has been announced!

Today is a big day for us here at T3.com - we're announcing the shortlist for the T3 Awards 2015, celebrating the very best in the world of technology.

The T3 Awards are the most prestigious in tech, celebrating the greatest innovations, brands and gadgets of the past 12 months.

Voting across all categories is now open at t3.com/awards so the you can decide which devices and brands will reign supreme at the star-studded ceremony at London's Grand Connaught Rooms on September 17. Winners are decided by reader votes and a panel of expert industry judges

The Awards night also doffs its cap to the individuals who have shaped the industry with their entrepreneurial spirit, and classic products that have impacted culture today.

The big news this year is that twin behemoths of the tech world, Apple and Samsung, are nominated for an incredible nine awards each, coming up against each other in four categories, including Brand of the Year and Gadget of the Year, with Apple's Watch and iPad Air 2, and Samsung's Galaxy S6 Edge phone and Gear VR all in contention for the latter. Hot on their heels, Sony, LG and Microsoft are all nominated for five awards apiece.

Wearable Tech leads the charge across the Awards, with Apple Watch the most nominated product. Apple's wearable scoops three nominations, including Design Innovation and Wearable of the Year, while the Fitbit Charge HR and Garmin Forerunner 920 XT receive two apiece.

Virtual Reality also has a good showing with the Samsung Gear VR up for Gadget and Gaming Product of the Year, and category kickstarter Oculus Rift Crescent Bay up for Gaming Product.

The full T3 Awards 2015 shortlist

Gadget of the Year

Apple iPad Air 2

Apple Watch

DJI Phantom 3 Pro

Fitbit Charge HR

Garmin Forerunner 920 XT

HTC One M9

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge

Samsung Gear VR

Canon EOS 7D Mark II

GoPro Hero 4 Black

Gaming Product of the Year

HTC Vive

Microsoft Xbox One

Oculus Rift Crescent Bay

Razer Blade

Samsung Gear VR

Sony PlayStation 4

Phone of the Year

HTC One M9

Apple iPhone 6

Samsung Galaxy S6

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge

Sony Xperia Z3 Compact

LG G4

TV of the Year

LG EC970V

LG UF9400

Panasonic CX850

Panasonic CX400

Samsung JS9500

Sony X9000C

The Entertainment Award

Amazon Instant Video

BBC iPlayer

Google Chromecast

Netflix

Sky Go

Spotify

Laptop or Tablet of the Year

Apple iPad Air 2

Apple MacBook Pro Retina

Dell XPS 13

Microsoft Surface Pro 3

Samsung Galaxy Tab S

Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet

Camera of the Year

Canon EOS 7D Mark II

GoPro Hero 4 Black

Nikon D3300

Olympus OM-D E-M5 II

Samsung NX1

Sony FDR-X1000V 4K Action Camera

Brand of the Year

Apple

Google

LG

Microsoft

Samsung

Tesla

The Home Technology Award

Honeywell Voice Thermostat

Dyson Humidifier

Philips Hue

Smarter Kettle

Withings Home

Works With Nest

Design Innovation

Apple MacBook

Apple Watch

Devialet Phantom

Dolby Atmos

Microsoft Holo Lens

Monster iSport Wireless SuperSlim

The Sound Award

Arcam Solo Soundbar

B&O BeoPlay A2

Bowers & Wilkins T7

NAIM Mu-so

Monitor Audio A100

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless

Wearable Technology of the Year

Apple Watch

Fitbit Charge HR

Garmin Forerunner 920 XT

LG G Watch Urbane

Moto 360

Basis Peak

Car of the Year

Audi R8 e-tron

BMW i8

Jaguar XE

Tesla Models S P85D

Toyota Mirai

VW Golf GTE

Vote in the T3 Awards 2015