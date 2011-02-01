Samsung Wave II launches in the UK running Bada 1.2

Bada given new Wave of life

With so much focus and speculation surrounding the imminent Samsung Galaxy S 2 arrival, the official launch of the Samsung Wave II has gone relatively unnoticed today, much like the Bada OS the new device runs.

Following on from the original Wave handset that launched the Bada OS last year the Wave II, also known as the Samsung GT-S8530, has gone on sale in the UK today featuring a 3.7-inch 'Super Clear' LCD display, 1GHz Humming Bird processor and a 5-megapixel camera with 30fps 720p HD video recording capabilities.

Whilst the launch of Samsung's bespoke Bada mobile operating system was overshadowed by the success of the company's Android powered Galaxy S device last year, Sammy has vowed to stick by the relatively unknown OS with the Wave II landing alongside the latest edition of the operating system, Bada version 1.2.

Adding a front-facing camera and the company's TouchWiz UI, the Wave II will feature the usual array of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 3G connectivity options wrapped inside a sleekly designed body that measures in at a mere 11.8mm thick.

Available through O2 and Phones4u, Samsung hopes to tempt consumers into the Wave II and the Bada OS through a 'free entertainment package' that I”ncludes five of the most recognisable and highest ranking apps in the paid for charts from Gameloft and EA Games, which are available from Samsung Apps.”

Speaking on the UK launch of the Wave II Samsung UK and Ireland's Managing Director, Simon Stanford announced: “Following the phenomenal success of our first high-end Wave handset last year, we wanted to take the smartphone experience we offer our customers a step further.”

Do you think Samsung will continue to produce nominal handsets for its Bada OS or simply let the operating system dwindle into a distant memory? Let us know your views on Bada and the Wave II via the T3 Twitter and Facebook feeds.