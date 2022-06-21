More details about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 leak

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is getting closer, and now we have a good idea of what colour options will be available, for the regular model, a smaller version, and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

These colours come from Evan Blass, a technology leaker with a strong track record for revealing news before the manufacturers themselves. In this case, Blass has tweeted an image showing lines of code that include the Galaxy Watch 5 model names and their colour options.

If accurate, this image means we’ll see the regular Galaxy Watch 5 offered in silver, sapphire and graphite. A smaller version of this smartwatch is listed as being available in silver, sapphire and pink gold, while the flagship Watch 5 Pro comes in black titanium and grey titanium.

Although the latter could just be colour names, there’s a suggestion here that the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will have a premium titanium case, and therefore a price somewhat higher than the regular Watch 5, which is expected to come in aluminium.

While most of these colour names make sense, we’re curious as to what a sapphire smartwatch will look like. Sapphire crystal is often used by luxury watch makers as a tougher and scratch-resistant alternative to glass, but we doubt the material will be used on the regular Watch 5. It has previously been rumoured that Samsung might use it for the more premium Watch 5 Pro, but this hasn’t yet been confirmed.

As for the case colour, while sapphire can be had in almost any colour – apart from red, when it’s called ruby – it is most commonly associated with blue.

Also in Galaxy Watch 5 news this week, SamMobile reports that the LTE versions have passed through the regulatory approval process at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US, which is a step products with wireless technology go through just before going on sale.

Wi-Fi versions of the smartwatch have already been spotted at the FCC, when it was revealed that the smaller model has a case diameter of 40mm, the regular is 44mm and the Watch 5 Pro is 46mm.

It’s coming up to a year since the current-generation Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic were revealed by Samsung, in August 2021, so we reckon the new models will be announced in the next couple of months.