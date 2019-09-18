Could this be our FIRST LOOK at the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2?

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is still yet to launch in the United States, but that hasn't stopped Samsung from shifting its focus to its second foldable smartphone in China, where it's now teasing the handset. Interestingly, the so-called Galaxy Fold 2 is said to open and close just a like a traditional flip-phone — akin to the rumoured Motorola Razr (2019) — instead of unfurling like a book à la current Galaxy Fold.

Teased as the Galaxy W20 5G, the device is said to be a modern take on an old-school flip-phone, trading the beloved screen-and-keypad combination of the past for a futuristic 6.7-inch folding touchscreen. There should also be a smaller touchscreen on the rear, which will turn on when the handset is flipped closed. So it be similar to the Galaxy Fold in all respects except the direction it ... er ... folds.

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

Samsung will debut the Galaxy W20 5G in China in 2020. Unfortunately, there's no word on whether it will launch elsewhere. But if it does, it's unlikely the Galaxy W20 5G branding will follow suit (the Galaxy W series has been exclusive to China for as long as we can remember). As such, it could be released as the Galaxy Fold 2 everywhere else — but don't quote us on that; it's just water cooler talk.

All we know for certain is that Samsung has another foldable in the works.