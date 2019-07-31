Salomon walking boots sale mega deals: up to 50% off Salomon’s most popular hikers

When it comes to walking boots, few names excite us quite as much as Salomon. Don’t get us wrong, we’ve reviewed and loved incredible hiking boots from AKU, Merrell and Hoka One One, to name just a few, but our top pick of the hikers is currently the Salomon Quest 4D 3 GTX.

These jaw-droppingly reliable and sturdy backpacking and walking boots won a T3 Award earlier this year, they’re that darn good, and right now they’re being discounted at a range of outdoors retailers.

Not only are the Quest 4D 3 GTX experiencing a price drop, other popular Salomon hiking boots are on sale too – some up to a walloping 50% off while stocks last. So if you’re in the market for a new pair of walking boots, and you want them from one of the best names in the hiking and backpacking business, now is a great time to shop.

Many outdoors retailers are holding big summer sales right now, ahead of the new season stock coming in, which means there are some hot deals to be had on current and past season Salomon walking boots. These are our favourites from the current sales crop…

Salomon Comet 3D Lady GTX | Now £72.50 at Go Outdoors | RRP £130.50

A great entry-level Salomon waterproof hiking boot for women, the mid-height Comet 3D Lady GTX is more than capable of handling off-road yomps and day hikes. A gusseted tongue stops debris from jumping inside, while a non-marking Contragrip sole stands up on uneven terrain (and won’t mark the floors in your house, either). View Deal

Salomon X Alp Mid LTR Gore-tex Men’s | Now £111.95 at Trekkin | RRP £165.48

The ideal partner for mountain walks, the waterproof X Alp Mid are designed to keep your feet warm in cold weather environments, so they’ll easily handle autumn and winter treks. They’re sturdy but not too heavy, and boast Salomon’s 3D Edging Chassis to support you on descents.View Deal

Salomon X Alp High LTR Gore-tex Women’s | Now £89.40 at Snowleader | RRP £179

A higher-cut version of the above walking boots, and a popular model from the Salomon SS18 walking boots range. If you want this fully waterproof and durable hiker at such a low price, don’t hang around because it will sell out. You’ve been warned!View Deal

Salomon Tibai GTX Mid Boot Men’s | Now £95 at Cotswold Outdoors | RRP £135

Gore-Tex puts in an appearance here too, protecting your feet from rain when you’re trekking in rough weather. Salomon’s Contragrip outsole also lends a supportive hand on difficult terrain. A reliable boot for a variety of walking scenarios, from casual strolls to more intense day hikes. View Deal

Salomon Quest 4D 2 GTX Women’s | Now £85 at Go Outdoors | RRP £170

These hiking boots are built around Salomon’s 4D Advanced Chassis, combined with a well-cushioned footbed. The benefits to you? Enhanced comfort and stability when walking. A waterproof Gore-Tex Performance Comfort membrane also ensures your feet remain warm and dry, while sweat build-up is quickly wicked away.View Deal

Salomon Quest 4D 3 GTX Phantom Black Men’s | Now £126.46 at Outdoor GB | RRP £183.48

If you’re serious about hiking, or you’re soon heading off on a backpacking adventure and need breathable boots that support you under heavier pack loads, grab a pair of these award-winning hikers and don’t look back. The Quest 4D 3 GTX are loaded with tech to help you walk further and as comfortably as possible.View Deal

Salomon Quest 4D 3 GTX Stormy Women’s | Now £126.95 at Wiggle| RRP £183.48

A different colourway for women, but the same boot as above. The Quest 4D 3 GTX are fully waterproof to survive a dousing, and are built to keep you stable on uneven terrain. They dish out maximum cushioning thanks to an anatomically designed, EVA shaped footbed, and feel divine when worn with hiking socks.View Deal

Salomon Quest Prime Gore-tex Walking Boots Men’s | Now £102.45 at Trekkin | RRP £146

These tried and tested Salomon waterproof walking boots are designed with a lace locking system to help you achieve a more precise fit. The Quest Prime are relatively lightweight too, and like many of the other boots here they sport a Contragrip sole and advanced chassis to absorb shock and boost stability.View Deal

