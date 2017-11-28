Raymond Weil's new Maestro Skeleton sheds everything aside from the essentials of time

Raymond Weil has revealed the latest addition to its Maestro collection - the Skeleton.

The Maestro Skeleton is aptly named too, as the mechanical manoeuvres of its Swiss Made movement are laid bare for all to see, with a wide aperture on the 39.5 mm diameter dial allowing intimate access to the self-winding inwards.

Indeed, if you want to see and display the internals of your watch then the Skeleton certainly doesn't disappoint, with its aperture showing off the balance wheel and open-worked spring barrel, as well as brace of sapphire crystal glasses, which seal the movement.

The Maestro Skeleton's case is made from stainless steel, while the dial display includes blued steel hours, minutes and central sweep seconds hands. Power reserve rests at 38 hours, while water resistance sits at up to 50 meters. Finally, the Skeleton can be paired with either a stainless steel bracelet or genuine leather strap, the latter feature a double-push security clasp.

Maestro Skeleton technical data Reference: 2215-ST-65001 Size: 39.5mm Collection: Maestro Shape: Round Movement: Sellita SW200-1 Power reserve: 38 hours Movement caliber height: 4.6mm Water resistance: 50m Crystal: Sapphire with double-sided antiglare Dial: Silver with blued indexes and hands Price: £1,595

Raymond Weil Maestro Skeleton Image 1 of 2 Raymond Weil Maestro Skeleton Image 2 of 2

The Maestro Skeleton is available now from Raymond Weil's official website for the price of £1,595.

