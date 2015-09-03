Pure busts out eight new models to fuel burgeoning radio sector

Pure has added a whopping eight new products to its digital and internet radio range that brings an even higher level of listening power to consumers.

The range is headed by the Evoke F3 digital and internet table top radio that offers Bluetooth connectivity and Spotify Connect to further enhance the listening experience given by Pure's connected range.

On the front of the smart black unit is a 2.4-inch TFT display that displays a range of app icons including Pure's 25,000-station strong internet radio service, listen again programmes and around 270,000 podcast episodes.

Spotify Connect allows Evoke F3 owners to use the radio as an external speaker using Wi-Fi and the Bluetooth connectivity means that any audio app can be connected up to use the power of the speakers inside. It is out now and has a suggested retail price of £129.99.

Not content with that release, Pure has refreshed its popular One range with new versions of the Mini, Midi and Maxi getting a new design, better audio, a bigger display and an easier button layout.

There is also a refresh to the Evoke C table top home audio entertainment system offering including new versions of the C-D4, C-D6, C-F6 that include digital, FM and internet radio plus Bluetooth and CD.

Finally, the Siesta Rise bedside radio now features a USB charging port designed for smartphones that adds to its easy-to-read clear display, which is easy on the eye and automatically dims to match the lightning of the room.

