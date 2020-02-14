PS5 news: Godfall playable characters show off PlayStation 5's in-game detail

As both PS5 and Xbox Series X gear up for their Holiday 2020 launch dates, we start to look at the games each console will be able to play on release. While the Series X won't have any exclusives to its name (Halo: Infinite and Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, both of which are expected to be launch titles for the console, will be available on Xbox One or PC), we do know PS5 will have at least one: the "looter-slasher" known as Godfall.

The Counterplay Games team has released a series of high-definition wallpapers showcasing the playable characters from the game, including what appears to be Godfall's mascot, the lion-headed fellow in the glowing armour.

The two other characters we saw in the game's trailer are also detailed in these wallpapers, with different builds presumably contributing to different playstyles. While character renders might not seem like much alone, it's an example of the level of detail we can expect to see in PS5 games, with shifting plate armour and realistic physics acting on malleable materials like hair and cloth. Check them out below:

Godfall Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Counterplay Games) Godfall Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Counterplay Games) Godfall Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Counterplay Games)

Based on the level of detail in the models and PS5's purported 8K capabilities, we're expecting the in-game characters to display the same intricate details as we can see on the models here.

What is Godfall?

Developed by Counterplay Games and Gearbox Publishing, the creative team behind the Borderlands franchise, Godfall is said to be inspired by games such as Monster Hunter: World and novels like The Stormlight Archive, in which characters wield magical suits of armour and batter each other with mystical swords.

Described as a "looter-slasher" Godfall brings melee combat to the fore, as characters tear into large groups of enemies and take on larger solo bosses in the quest for better armour and weapons. The teaser trailer below was allegedly rendered "in-engine", so this is what we can realistically expect the game to look like rather than taking it as a slick animatic.

Based on what we've seen from this and the Outriders trailer, the PS5's stable of games are shaping up to be (hopefully) as impressive as the console itself. We're hoping for more game announcements to accompany the official unveiling of the console, which some rumours point to take place on February 20.

