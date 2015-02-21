Predator and Spawn might be coming to Mortal Kombat X

Mortal Kombat is returning to our consoles with all the familiar faces we know and love, but this time around Predator and Spawn could be joining the fight.

As far as video game cameos go, this one is up there with the best. Mortal Kombat X is out in a few months, with reports claiming that Predator and Spawn will feature as playable fighters.

Let's start with Predator. Rumours about the extra-terrestrial joining the roster started circulating last July, when Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon tweeted an image of Scorpion going head-to-head with predator.

The news picked up again this week when a source of VideoGamer claimed that a DLC pack for Mortal Kombat X will definitely include Predator, along with CIA agent Colonel Al Dillon, who was played by Carl Weathers in the first film.

Moving on to Spawn; the comic book anti-hero's creator has revealed that developer NetherRealm Studios has a deal in place to include him if they wish.

Todd McFarlane revealed to GamerFitNation that he has made a 'short deal' to allow the character to be added to Mortal Kombat X.

“It's up to their discretion. I gave them a window of time, so I'll just leave it to them to do what it is that they want," he said.

“Eventually, they'll phone me and they'll go, 'Hey, we want to use him here. Is that OK?' Well, technically, it's OK because we've already said yes. They just are letting us know.”

While it sounds far from concrete, we hope the folks behind the new game seal the deal. Predator and Spawn fighting the likes of Sub-Zero and Liu Kang is a dream come true for MK fanboys.

Mortal Kombat X will be released on April 14 for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One and PC.

