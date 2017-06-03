Polk Magnifi Max SR is a super soundbar with two surround speakers and 4K passthrough

We've been out at Sound United's annual product launch this week and, as well as new receivers from Denon and Marantz, the company's Polk brand also dropped a couple of really interesting new products.

The US company already sells the small-yet mighty £339 Magnifi Mini soundbar (shown below) and has launched the £199 Signa S1 for the UK market as well. But August will see a new MagniFi Max SR launch in the UK (shown above).

The five-driver and two-tweeter soundbar comes with two satellite speakers and 8-inch sub for £649, features Bluetooth and Chromecast Audio plus three HDMI-in ports and one out with 4K passthrough. plus optical and auxillary inputs.

There's Dolby Digital and DTS decoding, too, but not support for Dolby Atmos (not too surprising at this price point).

It also features Polk's Voice Adjust tech for clearer dialogue, while there are several different playback modes as well - Movie, Music, Sport and Night. You can also get it without the two satellites for £500.

We also rather liked Polk's Signature speakers now in white for the UK market, The range includes bookshelf speakers from £249 a pair as well as floorstanders at £499, £699 and £899 a pair.

They're already available in black walnut. Interestingly, Polk told us that they had wanted to launch a lighter-coloured range in Europe for some time (apparently Scanadavia is particularly partial) but the US - where Polk is based - doesn't have a market for white speakers.