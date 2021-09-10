Pioneer TVs are back! And they have Amazon Fire TV built in

Amazon has released details of new Fire TVs, extending the range of models that feature this Amazon smart TV platform. Alongside new Toshiba models, the Pioneer name has returned to TV. Previous Fire TVs have been made by Toshiba and Insignia, while Amazon will also produce its own-brand Amazon Fire TVs.

Pioneer famously exited the TV market back in 2009 and while there was a brief revival under license in China, it has never returned to its class-leading levels. It’s not clear who is producing the latest batch of Pioneer Fire TVs, but it seems that TCL currently owns the rights to both Pioneer and Onkyo. If the Pioneer is a version of the TCL 6-series that features Roku TV, that might be no bad thing.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The new Pioneer Fire TVs are 4K Ultra HD devices and will be available in 43 and 50-inch versions. In addition, they will support HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR formats as well as DTS Virtual X audio.

The new Toshiba models, which won’t arrive until 2022 are slated to bring high-end picture quality and come in 55, 65 and 75-inch sizes. These will also benefit from a 4-array microphone to allow far-field voice capabilities.

The Pioneer 43 and 50-inch models will be available in the US and Canada, via Best Buy and Amazon starting from $369.99, though hopefully, we will see them in the UK and Australia sometime in the future. Shipping starts later this month for the 43-inch and in November for the 50-inch model.