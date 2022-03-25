Philips Hue users just got a cool free upgrade

Own a Philips Hue smart bulb? A new update adds some cool new functionality

Philips Hue smart bulbs are a revelation – being able to control them, change colours, and all of the other fancy features is seriously cool. 

If you own some Philips Hue light bulbs, or plan to, then you just got a cool free upgrade. According to Android Police, anyone who connects to their bulbs using Bluetooth (as opposed to the Hue Bridge) is in for a treat.

The latest update to the Android app, version 1.36, includes several key improvements: an improved update process for the lights; new scenes, including in the Futuristic, Lush, Romantic, and Holiday categories; and bug fixes.

Sit back and relax 

The new scenes are the big thing here and it's very cool that Philips continues to add them even for free. It makes configuring your bulbs to look their best really easy and provides a tonne of unique options for different rooms and settings.

One of the big plus points to getting to getting smart bulbs is the customisability: your house won't look the same as anyone else's.

Philips rolled out a new set of festival themes over the Christmas period and so you can expect more soon.

