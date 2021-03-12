OnePlus Watch is official! And we'll see it at the OnePlus 9 event

We first got wind of OnePlus' serious plans to launch its first smartwatch last year, and after a number of leaks and rumors about the wearable, OnePlus has finally lifted the lid on its smartwatch and confirmed that the OnePlus watch is real, and will debut during the OnePlus 9 event on March 23.

Twitter tipsters pegged this month as the one to watch (ha!) for news of the device, with various patents revealing what it might look like; the most recent suggesting multiple strap options, including a stylish stitched leather (or a leather substitute) strap as well as a silicon band.

OnePlus' tweet gave us a glimpse of what we assume is the final design, putting the rumors to rest at last. We now know for sure that the OnePlus watch is a thing, and we're going to see it in just a couple of weeks. The wearable in the tweet looks to have a round face, silicon strap, and is shown in a black colorway that will compliment the matte black (and possible sandstone finish) that the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will launch in.

You asked for it. You're getting it.March 12, 2021 See more

The accompanying blog post doubles down on the confirmation with self-proclaimed bad puns and blatantly obvious 'hints' before launching into a community announcement of a competition, and the grand prize is the new OnePlus watch itself.

The company has established a loyal following and has grown its community through transparency and fun events to keep them engaged, and this one is no different, with fans being told that the competition is for "wrong answers only". The question is what is the upcoming OnePlus product, and 'a smartwatch' isn't going to win you any prizes.

Entrants can draw, sketch, or describe their answer with bonus points for getting a few laughs. At this stage, the more outlandish your guess, the better. The nine "most creative" entries will be picked to receive the new OnePlus smartwatch, and you have until 6.59 AM PT / 9.59 AM ET / 1.59 AM GMT on March 23 to enter – that's accounting for daylight savings in the US which kicks in on March 14, but isn't implemented until March 28.