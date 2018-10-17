OnePlus 6T under–screen fingerprint scanner might not be what you wanted

It looks like those low OnePlus 6T prices will mean some sacrifice on quality

OnePlus 6T
(Image credit: TechRadar)

By

The OnePlus 6T has leaked plenty of late and the latest rumour suggests the fancy new under–screen fingerprint sensor might not be as good as we'd hoped. 

While the Samsung Galaxy S10 is rumoured to come with an ultrasonic under–screen fingerprint sensor, the OnePlus 6T may only get an optical sensor. According to leaks on China's Weibo, the 6T will have an optical sensor that means a 2D scan of fingerprints. By comparison, ultrasonic scanner offers a 3D image of the print.

The ultrasonic option should be far more accurate as well as faster at recognising the finger placed on the screen. Samsung is rumoured to be working hard on getting this perfect for the S10, suggesting it will be the future of biometric security. Perhaps OnePlus will catch-up with that in time for the OnePlus 7.

Read more: OnePlus 7 Pro 5G review: lightning-fast 5G speeds, same niggles as the 4G version

For now the OnePlus 6T will be able to offer the relatively new under–screen fingerprint reading tech on its handset, while likely still keeping its price far lower than the competition.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.