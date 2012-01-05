Nike working on Nike+ enabled football boots

Following five years of success at monitoring user's running abilities Nike is to follow adidas into football tracking with a pair of Nike+ enabled football boots

Building on the success of its consumer popular Nike+ running apps, accessories and monitors, Nike looks set to introduce a pair of performance monitoring football boots with key personnel at the brand's global headquarters telling T3 to “watch this space.”



Openly disappointed not to be the first to market following the recent release of the adidas branded adiZero F50 miCoach football boots, Nike has teased the imminent arrival of a Nike+ optimised boot whilst remaining cagey around precise release details.



“We've successfully combined performance tracking technologies with running though five years of Nike+,” Paul Winsper, Nike's SPARQ Performance Director said. ”Clearly there are branches looking to further this, not necessarily in football, on this campus that we wont mention.”



Telling T3 to “watch this space” when it comes to the official release of a Nike+ enabled football boot Winsper tantalising teased: “Are we going to bring Nike+ to other sports? That idea of taking professional expertise, professional athlete insight, delivering it to people though here or through a phone, absolutely, it's an area that clearly has a massive future.”



Remaining firmly tight lipped around a precise Nike+ football boot release date Winsper added: “All you need to know is that when Nike does something, they tend to do it very, very well.”



Would you want a pair of football boots that can tell you exactly how far you have travelled, top speed reached and other performance related data or is it all unnecessary for the casual player? Let us know your thoughts on the matter via the comments box below.

