Next iPhone 11 leaks and rumours have started! There will be three versions in 2019, it seems

The iPhone XS, XS Max and XR are not long out and already rumours for the iPhone XI, aka iPhone 11, have begun. Specifically details of the new models we can expect have been teased. For the sake of argument, we are going to call them iPhone XR2, iPhone XI Max and iPhone 2019 Madeupname. Come on, you love all these rumours, don't try to deny it. Next year's phones are always so much more exciting than ones that actually exist.

Ever reliable analyst Ming- Chi Kuo is back at the crystal ball churning out predictions for Apple investors on what to expect from next year's iPhone XI. The good news is there should be three models once again with a 6.5-inch OLED iPhone, 5.8-inch OLED model and another 6.1-inch LCD unit.

While the good news is that another 6.1-inch LCD iPhone should mean another all-screen affordable option, the bad news is that there doesn't appear to be a new model. However there could be a new display within that size frame, meaning ditching the notch in order to keep up with the expected truly bezel-free Samsung Galaxy S10.

Rumours also suggest Apple may introduce a stylus with the top end iPhone 11 but it seems a little early to take this as fact at this stage. Of course expect plenty more rumours as the manufacturers start taking orders and leaking the details all over the interwebs.

We also strongly suspect the next iPhones, due in 2019, will feature 8K AMOLED screens, be capable of over 15 gazillion quadraflops of info bashing, be triangular in shape, and come with the option of implant directly into Apple users' cerebral cortex and central nervous system. We'll keep you updated on those developments if they turn out to be true.