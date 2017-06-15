New Surface Laptop and Surface Pro 5 are available to buy today!

Surface Laptop has gone on sale in the UK and elsewhere today, alongside the latest Surface Pro.

All four Surface Laptop colors will be available in 17 new countries over the coming months.

Burgandy, Cobalt Blue, and Graphite Gold will join Platinum as options available in Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, HK, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the UK.

For a limited time, Surface Laptop comes with an offer for a one-year subscription to Office 365 Personal and 1TB of free storage on OneDrive.

Surface Studio will also be available starting today in Austria, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK. It's already available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

See below for all the latest Surface Laptop deals and Surface Pro prices.

