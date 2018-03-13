New iPads for 2018: affordable 9.7-inch iPad and iPad Pro reportedly coming this year

Apple looks set to unveil two new iPads for 2018: a more affordable 9.7-inch iPad and a new iPad Pro.

According to supply chain sources of DigiTimes , Apple is currently working on the new i9.7-inch iPad as well as that updated Pad Pro for 2018.

Both are expected to be ready to reveal and release as early as the second quarter of this year. That could mean we see them arrive at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference which starts on 4 June 2018.

While DigiTimes can be hit-and-miss as a source, the affordable 9.7-inch iPad did leak earlier this year . It also seems like a logical move to help improve iPad sales as the iPad Pro has increased demand and bringing this power to a more affordable 9.7-inch model could be a good move for the company.

So with the 9.7-inch iPad offering power for less, what’s going to make the new iPad Pro special? We already reported the possibility of an iPhone X style edge-to-edge screen on the 2018 iPad Pro, so this seems a likely inclusion.

Expect to hear more on Apple’s affordable 9.7-inch iPad and new iPad Pro for 2018 in the lead up to WWDC in June.

