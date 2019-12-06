Mountain Hardwear's backpack for hiking, skiing and alpine climbing is now 20% off at Cotswold Outdoor

Are you looking for a backpack for hiking or to take with you on your next alpine adventures, whether that's a skiing, snowboarding or climbing trip? Then the Mountain Hardwear Alpine Light Backpack is worth considering, and right now at Cotswold Outdoor the 28L and 35L versions are 20% off.

The Mountain Hardwear design department have riffed upon the strengths of that super-hero material to make a very minimalist looking yet feature-stacked backpack that will look at home anywhere from the Tube to the Torres del Paine.

(Image credit: Mountain Hardware)

The Alpine Light is a super-technical (and stylish) waterproof backpack for hiking, alpine climbing and sports, and general fast and light outdoors adventures. It's made from an incredibly tough material called Dyneema (also known as Cuben fibre), which is used to make a host of nigh-on indestructible things such as racing yacht sails and climbing slings.

Depending on the storage you need, Mountain Hardwear's backpack comes in three different sizes, ranging from 28L to 50L.

The Alpine Light Backpack incorporates plenty of low-hassle design features that deliver when you need them to, but stay out of the way when you don’t. For example, the back system is a tubular alloy support and a foam pad, which is removable for when super-light hiking speed is required.

You can also use it as an emergency bivvy pad or seat when you’re taking a break on the trail or when you’ve finished climbing for the day.

Mountain Hardwear Alpine Light 28

This size lends itself well to hiking day trips and for traveling light in the mountains, or if you need a day pack when out snowboarding. It's fully waterproof (taped seams also work to ensure no water gets in) and tough, with an adjustable fit to make it as comfortable and supportive as you need. View Deal

Mountain Hardwear Alpine Light 35

This is the next size up from the 28L backpack, and the medium size in the three-model range (the Alpine Light Backpack goes up to 50L). It can be used to carry skis in an A-frame layout, as well as an ice axe and other accessories. There's plenty of room inside for extra clothing and provisions.View Deal

There are easy to use attachment points for axes, walking poles, probes and ski gear, plus an internal hydration reservoir pocket. Want more storage? Take your pick of the various pockets, ideal for stashing smaller outdoors essentials like sunblock, a compass or energy gels.

As well as offering superhero strength, the Mountain Hardwear Alpine Light Backpack for hiking, alpine climbing and outdoor adventures is one of the lightest and most robust technical backpacks on the market. A winning combination if ever we’ve seen one.