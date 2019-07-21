Morphy Richards instant hot water dispenser is as convenient as it sounds

Cool kitchen gadgets are all about convenience and how much they can make life easier. The Morphy Richards 131004 Hot Water Dispenser is a perfect example of this. Having access to instant hot water is hugely convenient if you’ve got really bored of waiting for even the best kettle to boil. Admittedly it's pricier than most kettles but there is a bit of a deal on it right now.

• Buy this Morphy Richards instant hot water dispenser for £149 at Argos

And, by spending a little bit more on this model you get rewarded with a suite of features and functions designed to keep those hot cupfuls a comin’.

Today's best Morphy Richards 131004 Hot Water Dispenser deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Why should you buy the Morphy Richards Hot Water Dispenser 131004?

Apart from its name, you mean? Central to the theme of convenience here is the volume of water that can be stored in the tank. You can fill up the Morphy Richards 131004 with 3 litres of the clear stuff, which means it’ll go on for a good while before a refill is required. It fills pots and pans a treat too.

The Morphy Richards Hot Water Dispenser 131004 lets you choose from a variety of settings

Added to that, this model also gives you the option of adjusting the temperature of the water. That means you’ve got the choice of three different settings, with 85, 95 and a full-on 100 degrees at your disposal.

The Morphy Richards 131004 is able to pour the exact amount that you need too, so it’s very efficient in that respect. If you’re a little on the clumsy side then the drip tray avoids flooding your worktops too.

The display panel on the front of the appliance gives you an instant overview of what’s going on inside the machine. You get readouts of the volume of water being boiled, temperature overall and progress updates while the dispensing is going on.

And it’s all within the handy confines of one at-a-glance screen. Again, it’s the convenience factor that makes this instant kettle a winner with us.

A digital display offers an at-a-glance look at how your hot water supplies are faring

Another big bonus is that anyone living in a hard water area should approve of the Brita filter that’s incorporated into the design of this Morphy Richards hot water kettle. While they don’t entirely eradicate crusty deposits, these cartridge-driven filtration systems provide a way of minimising the destructive properties of limescale. Plus, your water should taste better into the bargain.

We think this particular instant hot water kettle looks the part, with a design that fits into most kitchen spaces, although it can be used elsewhere. In fact, it comes into its own situated in a home office. That’s mighty handy if you rarely get a chance to get up and go to the kitchen for your brews.

And, if anything, that underlines just how convenient an instant kettle really is. Aside from the odd refilling exercise you’re basically one button touch away from a steaming cup of tea or coffee. That’s got to be good news, right?