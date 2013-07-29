Minecraft tops UK games chart

Minecraft: Xbox 360 Edition has replaced The Last Of Us as the biggest selling game at retail in the UK

Well it had to happen at some stage, didn't it? The Last Of Us had reigned supreme for the last five weeks in a row at the top of the UK video games retail sales chart. The big surprise isn't that its unbroken run has been ended, but that a new release wasn't responsible for it.

Minecraft: Xbox 360 Edition proved more popular with punters in the last week than Naughty Dog's post-apocalyptic survival horror game, which slipped two places to third.

This week's biggest new game was the family-friendly Nintendo Wii U exclusive, Pikmin 3, which debuted in second place. The other Nintendo release this week, New Super Luigi U, didn't manage to crack the top ten, landing in 13th position.

The rest of the top 10 shapes up as follows:

1. Minecraft: Xbox 360 Edition (ranked 2nd last week)

2. Pikmin 3 (new entry)

3. The Last Of Us (ranked 1st last week)

4. Animal Crossing: New Leaf

5. Mario & Luigi: Dream Team Bros. (ranked 3rd last week)

6. FIFA 13 (ranked 9th last week)

7. Far Cry 3 (ranked 6th last week(

8. The Elder Scrolls V: Legendary Edition (ranked 8th last week)

9. Tomb Raider (ranked 10th last week)

10. Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes (ranked 12th last week)