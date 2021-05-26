Mac Mini gets a new look, M1X chip and plexiglass top

The Mac mini is about to get another significant upgrade, further cementing its place as the best value Mac product to date. While the Mac mini gained Apple’s own M1 chip back in November 2020, it seems the compact machine is about to get a whole new look, as well as a further increase in power.

The latest Apple leaks, shared by Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser, show a much thinner casing than the previous model, as well as a raft of ports on the rear – including a magnetic power connector. This power connector appears similar to the new one on the iMac M1 and comes alongside four Thunderbolt, two USB-A, and ethernet and HDMI port.

A notable change in the casing – aside from its much thinner form factor – is a new plexiglass cover on the top of the unit. Prosser suggests that this could mean a range of color options for the Mac mini (like the iMac) but there seems to be no evidence of that to date.

(Image credit: FTP/ Jon Prosser)

The Mac mini M1 was the perfect upgrade for those working from home. It gave tons more power without the expense of replacing your screen and keyboard. Its small form factor meant you can even plug it straight into your TV and use it as a media hub.

With the M1X chip inside, the cost of the Mac mini is likely to rise but it will still be significantly less than the new MacBook Pro M1X models, due in the coming weeks, and possibly still cheaper than the new iMac M1. I also imagine the M1 version will remain as a cheaper option, either in its current form or in the new casing.

There’s also no idea of timing on this update but it’s more likely to be towards the end of the year rather than anytime soon. Either way, I’m sure it will be very well received when it comes.