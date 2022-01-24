Best new watches at LVMH Watch Week 2022: Hublot, TAG Heuer, Zenith and more

Refresh

(Image credit: Hublot) Hublot Big Bang Unico Golf Orange Carbon Now time for some Hublot. In 2017 and in partnership with Dustin Johnson, Hublot introduced the world’s first mechanical golf watch with aperture display, the Big Bang Unico Golf. Most golf watches are digital, but this innovative Swiss Made watch brought the joy of watchmaking mechanics to golfers’ wrists. Hublot developed a module for its iconic Unico movement so that through three apertures, the watch shows golfers which hole they were on, how many shots they’d taken on that hole, and their cumulative score for the round. The Big Bang Unico Golf Orange Carbon continues the story, casing the ground-breaking Hublot MHUB1580 automatic movement in zesty, lightweight orange carbon.

(Image credit: Zenith) Zenith DEFY Extreme Carbon Another addition to the Zenith DEFY lineup, this one slightly more extreme than the other. The DEFY Extreme is built to withstand the elements and equipped with the world’s fastest and most precise automatic chronograph movement. Introduced in 2021 as the boldest and most rugged iteration of Zenith’s groundbreaking 1/100th of a second automatic high-frequency chronograph to date, the DEFY Extreme has already proven that it’s more than capable of withstanding even the harshest elements during the first season of Extreme E. Now, the DEFY Extreme arrives in a lightweight and sporty carbon fibre design, inspired by the world’s first off-road electric rally racing championship. The case as well as the pushers and crown are made of highly durable layered carbon fibre. Highlighting the angular geometry of the case, the pusher protectors as well as the twelve-sided bezel are made in micro-blasted titanium. Within the monolithic case, the open multi-layered dial features a mix of racy colours inspired by the EXTREME E’s “X Prix”. The 1/100th of a second chronograph scale features bright yellow markers, while the tinted sapphire crystal dial’s chronograph counters are in bright blue, green and white, with matching-coloured small hands. The DEFY Extreme is delivered with three straps that are easily interchangeable without requiring any tools, these include a black textured rubber strap with a micro-blasted titanium folding buckle, a red textured rubber strap and a black Velcro strap with a carbon fibre buckle.

(Image credit: Zenith) Zenith DEFY Skyline The biggest news from Zenith this year puts the spotlight on the DEFY collection, with the brand new DEFY Skyline. It builds upon the DNA of robustness and performance that has defined the line since it began. The DEFY Skyline pairs a sleek and evocative design with an unprecedented function. Its architectural and highly faceted silhouette draws inspiration from the early DEFY models. The 41mm stainless steel case features sharply defined edges, a faceted bezel, and a screw-down crown emblazoned with the star emblem (providing a water-resistance of 10 ATM). The DEFY Skyline brings something new to the table that’s as much a demonstration of technical prowess as it is a visually captivating animation rarely ever seen on a wristwatch. On the small counter at 9 o’clock, a constantly running 1/10th of a second-hand makes steady jumps in fixed increments. Zenith claims this reminds the wearer of the fleeting nature of time and the precision of the 5Hz movement within. This performance is delivered by the new El Primero 3620 calibre, visible through the sapphire display back drives the 1/10th of a second hand directly from the escapement. It is also endowed with a stop-second mechanism for precise time-setting.

(Image credit: Zenith) Zenith DEFY 21 Chroma With the new DEFY 21 Chroma, Zenith is aiming to express the notion of high-frequency precision through frequencies of light and colours. The watch's matte-finished white ceramic case gives way to a refracted rainbow spread evenly across the open dial and movement, in a perfectly transitioning gradient of colours spanning the entire spectrum. The red-painted marker at 12 o’clock shifts through orange, yellow, green, blue, violet and pink in a clockwise manner. The meticulously applied colours on the markers and 1/100 of a second scale extend beyond the dial and out of the case, with the crown’s rubber grip ring as well as the white cordura-effect rubber strap’s stitching following the colour arrangement of the dial. This also extends to the chronograph counter hands, each tipped in a different tone. The open dial features raised white chronograph counters matching the case, beneath which the extraordinarily decorated movement shines through. Each bridge is finished in a different metallic colour, again following the gradient of the dial’s markers. Visible through the dial as well as the sapphire case back, one can admire the singular El Primero 21 automatic high-frequency 1/100th of a second chronograph that’s at the peak of performance and precision, featuring two independent regulating organs and gear trains for the timekeeping and chronograph functions, operating at frequencies of 5Hz (36’000 VpH) and 50Hz (360’000 VpH), respectively. The Zenith DEFY 21 Chroma is limited to 200 pieces and available at Zenith boutiques and authorized retailers around the world.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer) TAG Heuer Autavia Chronometer Flyback Also new to the TAG Heuer Autavia range is the Chronometer Flyback, which brings the flyback function to the Autavia collection for the first time. The newly developed Calibre Heuer 02 COSC Flyback manufacture movement takes complexity to another level. It's a rarely seen function in chronographs due to its difficulty to implement, the flyback function makes it possible to reset the chronograph hand and commence a new timing without the need to stop it first, saving valuable time in high-pressure situations, such as recording lap times at the racetrack. The two new Chronometer Flyback models are ruggedly handsome, with their distinctive chronograph pushers and an extra-large crown, both of which are inspired by the historic TAG Heuer dashboard timers. Super-LumiNova coating on the hour markers and hands ensures quick and clear legibility, once again taking inspiration from a historic Autavia reference, the 73663, which included a dial variation that also featured large luminous Arabic numerals. One of the two chronograph models features a silver dial and polished stainless-steel case, a nod to the rare and coveted panda dials that were produced for the Autavia in extremely limited quantities in the 1960s, while the second Autavia flyback model showcases the direct link to TAG Heuer’s military pieces of the past with its black dial and DLC-coated case.