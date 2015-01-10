LG’s 77-inch flexible OLED TV arrives in the second half of 2015

LG has confirmed its monstrous 77-inch flexible OLED TV will hit retailers in the latter half of the year.

With flat TVs slowly becoming a thing of the past and curved TVs taking a while to catch-on amongst consumers, LG is the merging the two concepts to offer…well, flexibility.

The South Korean tech giant unveiled its 77-inch flexible 4K OLED TV at CES in Las Vegas earlier this week, turning heads and raising eyebrows for its beautiful design and amazing picture.

Dubbed the LG EG9900, the innovative TV can be shaped to the user's preference. It can be flat against a living room wall or curved in the corner of the room for all to see.

You simply press a button to activate the motor inside, which then flexes the panel from flat to curved – it's entirely up to you.

While LG announced few details on the TV during its CES press conference, the manufacturer has since revealed more in an interview with TrustedReviews.

“This is the world's first flexible OLED TV and it gives you all of the great benefits of OLED topped up with the Smart UX of webOS 2.0 and the fact that it can flex forwards and backwards,” said Robert Taylor, LG's Home Entertainment Product Manager.



“It will be available in retail and will launch in the second half of the year” he added.

Of course, don't expect the LG EG9900 to come cheap. With a 4K panel and the unique bendy tech as its selling point, we can see it carrying a sky-high price tag.

Has LG's flexible TV peaked your interest or do you reckon it's just another fad? Let us know in the comments below.