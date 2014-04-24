Leica announces stylish new T-System camera

Veteran camera manufacturer Leica has today revealed its newest creation and, as you would expect, it looks stunning.

Manufactured using precision techniques from a single block of aluminium, the new Leica T-System (or just Leica T to its friends) is everything we've come to expect from the German company.

Rather than offering an expensive new flagship, the Leica T is instead a compact that has been "pared-down to the essential functions."

It's aimed primarily at photography enthusiasts wanting to step up from a smartphone to a dedicated camera - and look good doing it.

Or, to quote the literature: "The discerning design led individual, who appreciates beautiful form and function throughout their everyday life."

Inside is a large, APS-C-format 16MP CMOS imaging sensor that will capture contrast and detail resolution from the range of Leica lenses available to use with the Leica T. The standard of which is the Lecia Vario-Elmar-T 18-6mm zoom lens with a f/3.5-5/6 aperture.

Other lenses for wide-angle and telephoto zoom are due to appear from Leica later in the year.

Perhaps as an indicator of the mobile-savvy target audience, this is the first Leica snapper to feature built-in Wi-Fi, letting you transfer pictures directly to a smartphone or tablet. GPS has also been added to the high-resolution electronic viewfinder.

Unfortunately, this combination of tech and design doesn't come at a particularly wallet-friendly price. The Leica T-System itself will cost £1,350 while the Vario Elmar-T 18-56mm lens will set you back £1,250.

The Leica T will go on sale at authorised Leica dealers on May 26, with accessories to follow. Check out T3's hands-on review of the Leica T to read our first impressions.