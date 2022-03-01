LEGO Vespa 125 motorbike set looks top class and has me reaching for my wallet

I've been really enthused as of late with LEGO as the firm has started to branch out more seriously into motorbike kits.

As a fan of sportsbikes I was really pleased to see both a LEGO Ducati Panigale V4 R and LEGO BMW M 1000 RR launch over the last few years, but now my penchant for Italian bikes in particular (I own an Aprila RSV 1000 R) has been peaked by a new LEGO machine at the opposite end of the motorbike market.

That's because LEGO has just launched this simply stunning Vespa 125, which is a gorgeous recreation of the Vespa Piaggio, one of the most iconic scooters of all time. The attention to detail on this 1960s-era model is fantastic, with the bike coming with a selection of authentic details.

(Image credit: LEGO)

The Vespa 125 kit consists of 1,106 LEGO bricks and features a bike basket with flowers, spare wheel, removeable engine cover, brick-built engine, kickstand, working steering wheel and even an authentic to the time rider helmet.

The LEGO Vespa also comes in a simply luscious pale blue colour, which was one of the very first colours the Italian scooter was made in, and also features a classic 1960s Italian license plate and Vespa logo.

(Image credit: LEGO)

Speaking on the release of the bike, Florian Muller, Senior Designer at the LEGO Group said that:

“Working with the Vespa team to create this stunning automotive masterpiece was an incredible experience. Recreating the details of the original model to celebrate the classic 1960’s Vespa was one of my favourite parts of designing this set. The set offered me a chance to step back in time and let my imagination flow while designing, and we hope the experience is the same for fans.”

(Image credit: LEGO)

From my point of view I think the this Vespa LEGO set looks absolutely class and I'm looking forward to building it and displaying it prominently. There's something really charming about it and feel it will work well for me in a variety of locations around my home as a decorative piece.

So, chapeau to LEGO for producing another dynamite set. Now if the firm can start striking deals with some Japanese motorbike brands, such as Kawasaki and Suzuki, I'll be even happier, as there's some truly iconic motorbikes from the Land of the Rising Sun that would be perfect garage additions. [cough] Suzuki Hayabusa [cough]!

The LEGO Vespa 125 is out now and has an RRP of 99.99 USD/EUR. For today's best prices on this kit in your region check out the deals chart below.