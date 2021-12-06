I've been using the Dyson Purifier Humidify + Cool and I'm a convert – but not for the reason you think

Although I already have way too many things for moving air around, heating it, cooling it and purifying it, I recently made space for Dyson's new Purifier Humidify + Cool. Quite a lot of space, in fact: it's a big beast. No wonder though, because as it's name suggests, this is an air purifier, a humidifier and a cooling fan. You might think there's not much use for the last part of that equation in the current weather conditions but with the central heating on, I've found it an invaluable addition to my air-wrangling arsenal.

The most significant benefit, I've found, is from the 'Humidify' portion of its name. I've you've never considered getting one before, I suggest you have a rethink as it seems to me a lot of people could benefit from owning a humidifier. Especially if it's also moving your air around to create a cooling effect, and removing pollutants and allergens to boot. As you'd expect from Dyson, this multi-fan – which is a new and improved version of the machine of the same name, launched in 2020 – is absolutely loaded with innovations as well.

(Image credit: Dyson)

To give you an idea of just how big the Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool is, here it is next to Sir James Dyson. I've met him and he is quite tall – at least 6 foot, maybe 6'1". So the Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool is taller than a quite tall man sitting down. The fan part of the device is quite big on its own, and then there's a 5 litre water tank at the base, for humidifying duties.

This is the reason for one of its most interesting innovations: the way that the fan (and purifier and humidifier) oscillates. Or rather, how it doesn't. Most Dyson fans turn from side to side on their base, like a robot surveying an alien landscape. However, the Purifier Humidify+Cool is physically too hefty to do that, so instead it projects air through vents that move from side to side, like louvres, giving the effect of oscillation without the rest of the device having to move.

There are also other clever tricks up its sleeve, like the ability to project air and moisture out of its rear end, if you'll forgive the expression. This is particularly useful if you don't want to be blasted with cool air when it's -2ºC outside, although I have the opposite problem as I live in one of those modern buildings that's hermetically sealed from the outdoors, and my central heating is absolutely ferocious.

(Image credit: Dyson)

That's why I was so impressed with the humidifying part of the deal, here. I have a Tado smart thermostat that, among other things, starts issuing dire warnings if it senses the air is too dry – or too moist, or too hot, or too cold. It is like living with a massive fuss-pot. As soon as winter starts in earnest, it starts to get very worried about dryness, and it isn't shy about telling me so.

The thing is, I don't need to be told because I can feel it myself. Ever since lockdown 1.0, I have had all manner of skin problems. I don't know why. So as soon as I walk into a room with the central heating on, my face starts to itch and burn. This used to leave me with the choice of having a big, itchy red face or switching off the heating and having it turn blue instead. Not a great 'choice' to have, I think you'll agree.

However, with the Dyson on – I generally set it to 50% humidity and then leave it to its own devices – I immediately noticed an improvement. it hasn't made my skin get better, alas, but it does greatly reduce the itching and soreness I was experiencing before.

This is of more obvious use than the air purifier part of the Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool. Yes, I'm sure it is doing fine work to remove pollution and allergens and fine particles, but I can't tell with my own senses if that is the case. Of course, if I had a lot of allergies, I might have a different take on this, and I am certainly not downplaying the Dyson's excellence as a purifier.

However, while I am happy to trust that the purifier is doing a good job, I can physically feel that the humidifier is having a positive effect. It's also an excellent fan, by the way. You can find it all about it when our full review goes up.

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool: price and availability

(Image credit: Dyson)

The Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool is on sale now at £600 or for $800 in the USA. Shockingly, it is not yet available in Australia, despite that being a very dry country indeed.

Interestingly, the previous incarnation of this Dyson was called Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool. That is still available in a lot of places and is well worth considering. In fact, Dyson USA is offering up to $120 off it right now.