iPhone 14 launch date rumor excites me for one key reason

A new leaks claims to reveal the iPhone 14 launch date and other Apple details

Apple iPhone 13 lying on pink fabric with sequins
(Image credit: Future)
Max Slater-Robins
By
published

Apple is currently preparing for its WWDC 2022 conference in June, which will likely take the wraps off iOS 16, the next version of macOS, and a lot more besides.

One thing that we're unlikely to see is the iPhone 14, however, because Apple typically reserves the big reveal of the best smartphone for later in the year.

By all accounts, the next-generation iPhone is going to be a pretty big upgrade on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models, possibly making a move towards eradicating the notch at the top of the display for a pin-hole design.

Now, a new blog post from somewhat reliable leaker LeaksApplePro, has given a very possible date for the iPhone 14 launch event: September 13, 2022. That's a Tuesday, for those interested, which is typically when Apple choses to reveal products.

Sources inside Apple have marked down something for "Week 37," according to the report, which means that September 13 is the most likely date.

Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 14 models alongside AirPods Pro 2, Apple Watch updates, and possibly even some updated Macs.

It remains unclear if this even will be in-person or virtual. WWDC is being held almost entirely virtually this year, as Covid-19 cases rise in the US. But by September, things might have improved, allowing for an in-person event like the old days.

And, simply put, the back to normal timing of this launch date rumor and the fact that this could be the first in-person new Apple iPhone launch event we will have had in years really enthuses me, as I am sure it will other iPhone users.

Apple's events are always a talking point, but the pre-pandemic shows at Cupertino were always one of the few tech show highlights of the year, so the fact we might be getting the buzz of a live event back in early September fills me with joy.

At its last product launch, Apple did tease a forthcoming Mac Pro with its own silicon chips inside, possibly the first devices with the M2, so it wouldn't be out of the question that we see that alongside the iPhone 14, either – we could be looking at one very packed show.

What to expect from the iPhone 14 

We don't know an awful lot yet about what to expect from the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro but we have a few ideas

The most notable change to the design is likely to be a switch towards a pin-hole notch, with holes for the camera and Face ID gubbins. All four models could get 120Hz refresh rates – something currently limited to the iPhone 13 Pros. 

The iPhone 14 could also be about $100 more expensive than the equivalent iPhone 13, possibly due to supply chain issues. 

See more
See more

Alongside these changes, you can expect an updated and improved camera, Apple's own A16 Bionic processor, more RAM, a larger battery, and, of course, iOS 16. 

Can't wait for the iPhone 14? 

TOPICS
Phones
Max Slater-Robins
Max Slater-Robins

Max Slater-Robins has written for T3 now on and off for over half a decade, with him fitting in serious study at university in between. Max is a tech expert and as such you'll find his words throughout T3.com, appearing in everything from reviews and features, to news and deals. Max is specifically a veteran when it comes round to deal hunting, with him seeing out multiple Black Friday campaigns to date.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals