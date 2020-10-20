iPhone 12 users will be jealous if THIS is the Samsung Galaxy S21

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is, already, one of 2021's most anticipated phones, and the latest rumor suggests that it could be with sooner than anyone expected, with a surprise January release date slated to combat the iPhone 12.

Now, though, we've just got our best look yet at just how special the Galaxy S21 could be when released in January next year courtesy of respected tech tipster @OnLeaks, who has posted up a series of images showing the new flagship from various angles.

The images show a simply stunning Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone with gorgeous nearly bezel free front display, teardrop selfie camera and, most noticeable of all, a completely redesigned rear camera array.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks | Voice)

As can be seen in the images, the Galaxy S21's rear camera array now wraps itself into the phone's frame, proceeding from a raised level off the backplate and then tapering away into the edge seamlessly. We think it looks fantastic.

One of the biggest issues we had with the Galaxy S20 range of phones was just how pronounced the rear camera array was, and it made it almost a necessity to have the phone in a case just to protect it properly. It was also far from aesthetically pleasing when left exposed. But this new design seems to soften the array somewhat, making it more pleasing to the eye.

Elsewhere the phone looks similar to this year's Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is no bad thing and that phone radiated a very premium-industrial design.

The only thing we're actively disappointed to see is that there is no under-screen selfie camera on show.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks | Voice)

Now, of course, these are just renders of how the Galaxy S21 could look when released next year, so as ever they should be taken with a healthy pinch of salt. That said, though, @OnLeaks has a pretty concrete track record in accurately calling the design of future smartphones before they are released, so we'd be surprised if the final design did not resemble the device here in someway.

Here's hoping that the real Galaxy S21 series looks this good and that we hear more about the new flagship soon, as after a year of disappointing sales, Samsung will be wanting it to sell like hot cakes and will need a device capable of competing with the all new iPhone 12.