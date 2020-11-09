iPhone 12 and Apple Watch 6 get the ultimate MagSafe wireless charger

Apple recently debuted its MagSafe technology with the advent of the iPhone 12 series.

Right now, however, the only way for iPhone 12 owners to utilize their phone's MagSafe capabilities is via a proprietary charger, or attaching special modular devices such as wallets to the back of the phone.

Previously, Apple announced the MagSafe Duo charging accessory during the iPhone 12 launch event in October, but didn't offer any details on when buyers could expect it, but it looks like the release is imminent!

According to MacRumors, it appears the unreleased charger has already passed Korea's National Radio Research Agency (NRRA) compliance test. That's an early potential indication that the MagSafe Duo Charger could be ready to start shipping very soon.

The South Korean organization has stringent requirements that products must meet before receiving approval. If the MagSafe Duo has already passed certification, a global rollout is more than likely set for the immediate future.

A listing has since popped up on the official Apple store, pricing the MagSafe Duo Charger at $129/ £129 and noting that it's "coming soon". There are multiple views of the product, but it can't be added to your bag just yet.

Given that Apple has already added a listing, complete with the NRRA certification, it looks like the MagSafe Duo Charger may be just around the corner.

Source: MacRumors