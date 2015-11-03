Iiyama’s Gold Phoenix 4K gaming monitor helps you spot snipers in the dark

A new range of gaming monitors has been revealed by iiyama, with three different types of display on offer to suit various budgets, including a 4K monster at the top-end.

All these monitors are part of the G-Master line-up and they offer a 1ms response time for slick frame rates, and also have iiyama's Black Tuner feature as seen on previous displays.

The Black Tuner lets the user adjust the brightness level of darker or shadowed areas in games, so essentially you can see better in such lowlight situations.

And more to the point, you can spot that sniper lurking in the shadows in your favourite online shooter. Which sounds like it's sailing a little close to the wind in terms of 'competitive advantage' blurring the lines with 'cheating' to us, but there you go.

Anyhow, there's no doubting the fact that these monitors sound pretty tasty, and the three types of models are the Black Hawk, Red Eagle and Gold Phoenix.

The Black Hawk is the budget conscious offering with 24-inch and 27-inch options boasting a full HD resolution. Step up to the Red Eagle and you get a 144Hz refresh rate along with FreeSync (AMD's technology that helps combat stuttering and tearing – which when coupled with that upped refresh rate should make a big difference).

Finally, the moneybags out there can go for the Gold Phoenix which only comes in one size, a 28-inch display, with a full 4K resolution as well as FreeSync.

A couple of these are out already, namely the Black Hawk and Red Eagle 27-inch models – we found these online priced around £190 and £295 respectively. The 24-inch versions are due out later this month, and the Gold Phoenix should land in December.

A Silver Crow monitor is also planned, but no details have been revealed about that one yet.

Also check out: AOC's new gaming monitors are literally easy on the eyes