Ian Taylor iT7x headphones available to buy now

Former Aston Villa midfielder Ian Taylor launches new pair of wireless headphones - the iT7x, complete with noise-reducing technology

Ian Taylor has launched a new set of wireless headphones – the iT7x.



The cans come loaded with an advanced noise reduction system which the former Villa midfielder claims blocks unwanted outside noise.



Specs



They sport cushioned speakers and an adjustable headband, as well as Bluetooth connectivity, enabling users to listen to their beats from any Bluetooth-enabled device from up to 10 meters away.



Users can play, pause, rewind and manipulate volume settings using a set of controls located on the right ear pad.



In addition to smartphones, users can also hook them up to their PCs, tablets or Playstation or Xbox 360 consoles for a more personal gaming experience.



Release date & price



The iT7x headphones are available to buy now, priced £149.97.